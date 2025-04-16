Blackpink's Lisa makes her solo debut at Coachella in official footage from the annual music festival.

Lisa, 28, took the stage Friday in Indio, Calif., with videos of her performance arriving on Coachella's official YouTube account Tuesday.

The Thai singer and rapper wore a red two-piece outfit with matching combat boots, performing songs such as "Rockstar" and "Elastigirl" on the Sahara Stage.

Lisa recently made her acting debut as Mook in Season 3 of The White Lotus, and dropped her album Alter Ego in February. That concept album blends various personas -- Roxy, Kiki, Sunny, Speedy and Vixi.

Fellow Blackpink member Jennie made her own solo Coachella debut Sunday. Together, Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo and Rose form the K-pop group Blackpink, which took the Coachella stage in 2019 and 2023, and are kicking off their Born Pink global tour in July.