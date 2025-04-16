Searchlight Pictures is previewing The Roses, a new film starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman as a husband and wife navigating a withering marriage.

The trailer, released Wednesday, opens with Theo (Cumberbatch) and Ivy (Colman) gazing out at a the water.

"For you dear, I'd do anything," Theo says.

"I do believe that's true," responds Ivy.

The sentiment doesn't hold true, however, as the trailer continues and the couple's bickering turns into dangerous standoffs.

"As Theo's career nosedives while Ivy's own ambitions take off, a tinderbox of fierce competition and hidden resentment ignites," an official synopsis reads.

The film is the second adaptation of the Warren Adler book The War of the Roses. The first was released in 1989 and starred Kathleen Turner, Michael Douglas and Danny DeVito.

The upcoming movie was penned by Tony McNamara, the writer behind The Favourite and Poor Things, and directed by Jay Roach, known for his work on Meet the Parents.

The Roses opens Aug. 29.