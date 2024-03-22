Lisa Frankenstein and Night Swim are coming to Peacock this spring.

Peacock said in a press release Friday that Lisa Frankenstein will start streaming on its service March 29, with Night Swim to follow April 5.

Lisa Frankenstein is the feature-length directorial debut of Zelda Williams and is written by Diablo Cody (Juno, Jennifer's Body).

The comedy horror film stars Kathryn Newton as Lisa Swallows, a misunderstood teenager in the 1980s who falls in love with the reanimated corpse of a young Victorian-era man (Cole Sprouse).

"After a set of playfully horrific circumstances bring him back to life, the two embark on a murderous journey to find love, happiness ... and a few missing body parts along the way," an official description reads.

Lisa Frankenstein opened in theaters March 1.

Night Swim is written and directed by Bryce McGuire, who also makes his feature-length directorial debut. The movie is based on McGuire and Rod Blackhurst's short film of the same name.

Night Swim is a supernatural horror film starring Wyatt Russell and Kerry Condon as a couple who move into a new home with their two children and discover their backyard pool is haunted.

"The new home comes with a backyard swimming pool, but a deep secret surfaces and unleashes a malevolent force that will drag the family into the inescapable depths of terror," according to an official description.

Night Swim opened in theaters in January.