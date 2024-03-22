Netflix is introducing the new show Eric.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a poster for the thriller series Friday featuring Benedict Cumberbatch

Eric is a six-part limited series created by Abi Morgan (The Hour, The Iron Lady) and is inspired by a true story.

Cumberbatch plays Vincent, a father desperately searching for his 9-year-old son, who disappears one morning on the way to school.

"Full of self-loathing and guilt, he clings to his son's drawings of a blue monster puppet who becomes his only ally in the pursuit to bring his son home," an official description reads.

Eric takes place in 1980s New York City, according to Netflix's Tudum.

"Eric is a dark and crazy journey into the heart of 1980s New York -- and the good, bad, and ugly world of Vincent," Morgan said.

Gaby Hoffman, McKinley Belcher III and Ivan Howe also star.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Eric is directed by Lucy Forbes (This is Going to Hurt), with Morgan, Cumberbatch and Forbes as executive producers.

The series premieres May 30 on Netflix.

Cumberbatch is known for playing Dr. Stephen Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His previous TV roles include Sherlock Holmes on Sherlock.