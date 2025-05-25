Disney's live-action remake of its beloved animated movie, Lilo & Stitch, is No. 1 at the North American box office this weekend, earning $145.5 million in receipts.

Coming in at No. 2 is Mission Impossible: The Last Reckoning with $63 million, followed by Final Destination: Bloodlines at No. 3 with $19.7 million, Thunderbolts at No. 4 with $9.2 million and Sinners at No. 5 with $8.8 million,according to BoxOfficeMojo.com.

Rounding out the top tier are The Last Rodeo at No. 6 with $5.3 million, Friendship at No. 7 with $4.6 million, A Minecraft Movie at No. 8 with $2.2 million, The Accountant 2 at No. 9 with $2 million and Hurry Up Tomorrow at No. 10 with $740,000.