Duck Dynasty patriarch Phil Robertson has died, his family said Sunday. He was 79.

Robertson's death was announced in a statement on Facebook by his daughter-in-law Korie Robertson. No cause of death was given.

"We celebrate today that our father, husband and grandfather, Phil Robertson, is now with the Lord," according to the post, which said a public celebration of his life will be announced at a later date.

Robertson gained celebrity status due to the reality TV show Duck Dynasty of 2012 to 2017 that chronicled his family and their multi-million-dollar business of hunting goods and equipment.

In December, it was revealed that Robertson had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.

"Thank you for the love and prayers of so many whose lives have been impacted by his life saved by grace, his bold faith and by his desire to tell everyone who would listen the Good News of Jesus," the family said in its Sunday statement.

"We are grateful for his life on Earth and will continue the legacy of love for God and love for others until we see him again."