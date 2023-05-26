On his new album, Almost Healed, Chicago rapper Lil Durk says he's trying to become a better man, father and artist.

It was released Friday after a delay, which his rap rival NBA Youngboy says was due to Durk's fear of competing with his own release. The album was prefaced by a new single "Therapy Session/Pelle Coat" with Alicia Keys , which came out Thursday.

Almost Healed is Durk's first album since last year's 7220. He collaborated with J. Cole, Keys, Future, 21 Savage, Kodak Black and country star Morgan Wallen, who was embroiled in a racial controversy in 2021.

His collaboration with J. Cole, "All My Life," went No. 1 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip Hop Songs chart on Friday.

Durk addressed the "beef" with NBA Youngboy in a wide-ranging interview with DJ Akademiks on Tuesday. He said speculation that the rappers used their enmity towards each other to hype sales wasn't true.

"Why would I use him for promo when I know I'm going to outsell him," Durk said.

Durk also said he doesn't quite know how the beef started in the first place and is open to resolving it.

Producers who Durk collaborated with on Almost Healed include Chopsquad DJ, Metro Boomin' and Dr. Luke, with many of the tracks produced by Durk himself.