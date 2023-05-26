Prime Video is giving a glimpse of the new show Citadel: Diana.

Amazon shared a first-look photo for the action thriller series Friday featuring Matilda De Angelis.

Citadel: Diana is a new show in the Citadel Spyverse franchise. The series is a spinoff of Citadel, starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, which released its Season 1 finale Friday.

Citadel: Diana was created, produced and filmed in Italy. The show hails from Cattleya, with Gina Gardini as showrunner and executive producer. The Russo brothers, Anthony and Joe Russo, also executive produce.

The new series is written by Alessandro Fabbri and directed by Arnaldo Catinari.

De Angelis will star with Lorenzo Cervasio, Maurizio Lombardi, Julia Piaton, Thekla Reuten, Daniele Paoloni, Bernard Schutz and Filippo Nigro.

Citadel: Diana will premiere on Prime Video in 2024.

The original Citadel with Madden and Chopra Jonas was renewed for Season 2 on Thursday.

Amazon is also developing another spinoff set in India.