Paramount Global Content Distribution announced the premiere date for My Animal on Monday. The film will play in theaters Sept. 8 and come to video-on-demand one week later.

My Animal premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January where UPI reviewed it, noting that it used werewolves as a metaphor for two young girls in love.

Bobbi Salvi¶r Menuez plays Heather, a werewolf whose family manages her transformations every midnight of a full moon. Heather falls for Jonine (Amandla Stenberg), who tries to make their relationship work despite the danger.

My Animal is the first film written by Jae Matthews and directed by Jacqueline Castel. Castel said she related to Matthews' script.

"Like Heather, I understand the quiet despair and isolation of being an outsider in a small town, and of rebelling against it in youth only to discover that the most treasured and distinctive aspects of my selfhood derive from the very things I attempted to reject," Castel wrote in a statement.