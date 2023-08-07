Peacock announced it will air episodes of Killing It Season 1 on other platforms ahead of the Season 2 premiere. Season 2 premieres Aug. 17 on the streaming service.

ADVERTISEMENT

The series premiere of Killing It is now available to watch on Peacock's TikTok and the first three episode on Peacock's YouTube channel. The series premiere and second episode of Killing It airs tonight at 11 p.m. EDT/8 p.m. PDT after WWE Monday Night Raw.

Craig Robinson stars as an aspiring entrepreneur who enters a snake wrangling contest in Florida to win his stake money. Claudia O'Doherty plays an Uber driver he meets and becomes part of his plan.

Season 2 picks up after the events of the Florida Python Challenge as the duo embark on another business endeavor.

UPI interviewed the cast of Killing It for Season 1 for its April 14, 2022 premiere. Robinson told UPI he was attracted to the show's "dark turns" and its "weird" and "absurd" tone.