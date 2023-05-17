NBC has announced the performers for its final two episodes of Season 23 of The Voice.

Lewis Capaldi and Alex Newell will take the stage during Monday's penultimate live show, while CeeLo Green, Diplo & Lily Rose, Maroon 5 and Toosii have been booked to perform during the 2-hour live season finale on Tuesday.

In addition, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Hudson, Nick Jonas, John Legend, Adam Levine, Gwen Stefani, Usher, Pharrell Williams and Dolly Parton are expected to appear on Tuesday's episode to pay tribute to departing, longtime coach Blake Shelton.

Shelton and his fellow Season 23 coaches Chance the Rapper, Kelly Clarkson and Niall Horan will also perform with finalists Gina Miles, Noivas, D. Smooth, Sorelle, Grace West, one of whom will be crowned the winner.

Season 24's coaches will be Horan, Legend, Stefani and Reba McEntire.