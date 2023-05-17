Disney+ has announced the premiere dates for Loki Season 2 and Echo Season 1.Both shows are from Marvel Studios."A new season of #Loki starts streaming October 6, 2023. All episodes of #Echo drop November 29, 2023," Disney+ tweeted Tuesday.Loki stars Tom Hiddleston as the titular god of mischief, who is also the adopted brother of Thor (Chris Hemsworth.)Season 1, which aired in 2021, featured Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Tara Strong, Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, Sasha Lane, Jack Veal, DeObia Oparei, Richard E. Grant, and Jonathan Majors.Echo is a spinoff of 2021's Hawkeye series. It will star Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez\/Echo, the deaf, Native American former commander of the Tracksuit Mafia gang.Vincent D'Onofrio and Charlie Cox will reprise their Daredevil roles of crime boss Kingpin and blind lawyer\/vigilante Matt Murdock\/Daredevil in the new series.