Disney+ has announced the premiere dates for Loki Season 2 and Echo Season 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both shows are from Marvel Studios.

"A new season of #Loki starts streaming October 6, 2023. All episodes of #Echo drop November 29, 2023," Disney+ tweeted Tuesday.

Loki stars Tom Hiddleston as the titular god of mischief, who is also the adopted brother of Thor (Chris Hemsworth.)

Season 1, which aired in 2021, featured Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, Eugene Cordero, Tara Strong, Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, Sasha Lane, Jack Veal, DeObia Oparei, Richard E. Grant, and Jonathan Majors.

Echo is a spinoff of 2021's Hawkeye series. It will star Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez/Echo, the deaf, Native American former commander of the Tracksuit Mafia gang.

Vincent D'Onofrio and Charlie Cox will reprise their Daredevil roles of crime boss Kingpin and blind lawyer/vigilante Matt Murdock/Daredevil in the new series.