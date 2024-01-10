Leonardo DiCaprio and Sean Penn have joined the cast of Paul Thomas Anderson's new film.

Deadline reported Wednesday that Anderson, 53, will direct DiCaprio, Penn and Regina Hall in an untitled film at Warner Bros.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the news.

Anderson is known for such films as Boogie Nights, Magnolia, There Will Be Blood, The Master and Phantom Thread.

In addition to directing, Anderson wrote the script for the new film and will produce with Sara Murphy and Adam Somner. The trio previously collaborated on Anderson's 2021 film Licorice Pizza.

The project has a contemporary setting and will be an ensemble piece, according to Variety.

Production will begin this month in California.

DiCaprio most recently starred in Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, which is nominated at the SAG Awards.

Penn's recent credits include the Starz series Gaslit, while Hall is known for starring in The Best Man, Girls Trip and other films.