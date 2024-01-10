Beef actor Young Mazino has joined the cast of The Last of Us.

HBO announced Wednesday that Mazino will appear in Season 2 of the post-apocalyptic drama.

The Last of Us is based on the video game of the same name. The series follows Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey), two survivors of a mass fungal infection that has caused a zombie-like outbreak.

Mazino will play Jesse, character described as "a pillar of his community who puts everyone else's needs before his own, sometimes at a terrible cost."

"Young is one of those rare actors who is immediately undeniable the moment you see him," series co-creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann said in a statement. "We're so lucky to have him, and we can't wait for the audience to see Young shine in our show."

Mazino is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie at the Primetime Emmy Awards for his role as Paul Cho in Beef.

In addition, HBO announced Tuesday that Kaitlyn Dever will play Abby in Season 2.

The Last of Us Season 2 will begin production in early 2024, with a premiere eyed for 2025.

Season 1 is nominated at the SAG Awards.