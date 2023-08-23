Netflix is introducing the new movie Leo.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the animated film Wednesday featuring Adam Sandler

Leo is an animated musical comedy following the titular Leo (Sandler), an elderly lizard class pet at an elementary school in Florida.

"Jaded 74-year-old lizard Leo has been stuck in the same Florida classroom for decades with his terrarium-mate turtle (Bill Burr). When he learns he only has one year left to live, he plans to escape to experience life on the outside but instead gets caught up in the problems of his anxious students -- including an impossibly mean substitute teacher. It ends up being the strangest but most rewarding bucket list ever..." an official synopsis reads.

The voice cast also features Jason Alexander, Cecily Strong, Rob Schneider, Heidi Gardner, Nicholas Turturro and Nick Swardson.

In addition, Sandler's wife, Jackie Sandler , and daughters Sunny Sandler and Sadie Sandler, have roles. Sandler also collaborated with his daughters on an adaptation of You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah, which premieres Friday on Netflix.

Leo starts streaming Nov. 21.