The Fallout series is coming to Prime Video in 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amazon shared a 2024 release date and promo art for the show Wednesday.

Fallout is a post-apocalyptic drama based on the video game franchise of the same name. The series takes place in a retrofuturistic world in the wake of a nuclear event.

The promo art features the Fallout mascot Vault Boy and unveils the show's setting as Vault 33 in Los Angeles.

Fallout video game developer Bethesda shared footage of the TV series Wednesday at Gamescom that showed glimpses of the Brotherhood of Steel, a vault opening, and multiple nuclear explosions.

The Fallout series is developed by Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, with Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner to serve as showrunners.

The cast includes Walton Goggins, Ella Purnell, Kyle MacLachlan, Xelia Mendes-Jones and Aaron Moten.