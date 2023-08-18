Grammy winner Lenny Kravitz has written and recorded an original song called "Road To Freedom" for director-producer George C. Wolfe's upcoming U.S. civil-rights film, Rustin.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Ever since Branford Marsalis introduced me to a recording of the holy trombone choir from the United House of Prayer, I've been mesmerized. So, when the brilliant, impassioned Lenny Kravitz agreed to write a song for Rustin, I begged him to include a chorus of trombones," Wolfe said in a statement.

"Lenny took my request to the next level and brought on board the legendary Trombone Shorty. 'Road To Freedom' captures both 1963 and 2023; a bold celebration, as Lenny's voice sermonizes and soars."

Starring Colman Domingo, Chris Rock, Glynn Turman, Aml Ameen, Gus Halper, CCH Pounder, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Johnny Ramey, Michael Potts, Jeffrey Wright and Audra McDonald, the drama will be released in theaters on Nov. 3 and on Netflix Nov. 17.

Julian Breece and Dustin Lance Black penned the screenplay, and former President Barack and Michelle Obama are among its producers.