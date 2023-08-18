Lenny Kravitz records anthem for Netflix civil-rights film 'Rustin'
UPI News Service, 08/18/2023
Grammy winner Lenny Kravitz has written and recorded an original song called "Road To Freedom" for director-producer George C. Wolfe's upcoming U.S. civil-rights film, Rustin.
ADVERTISEMENT
"Ever since Branford Marsalis introduced me to a recording of the holy trombone choir from the United House of Prayer, I've been mesmerized. So, when the brilliant, impassioned Lenny Kravitz agreed to write a song for Rustin, I begged him to include a chorus of trombones," Wolfe said in a statement.
"Lenny took my request to the next level and brought on board the legendary Trombone Shorty. 'Road To Freedom' captures both 1963 and 2023; a bold celebration, as Lenny's voice sermonizes and soars."
"Rustin shines a long overdue spotlight on the extraordinary man who, alongside giants like the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr., Adam Clayton Powell Jr., and Ella Baker, dared to imagine a different world, and inspired a movement in a march toward freedom," Netflix said in a press release.
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.