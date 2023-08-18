A three-day fan event dubbed "De Niro Con" is being planned in New York City in honor of Oscar-winning actor Robert De Niro's 80th birthday.

The April 2024 event will include "screenings, conversations, immersive experiences, exhibits, special guests, and more," according to a press release from organizers Tribeca Film.

According to Tribeca's website, tickets are now on sale ranging in price from $150 to $3,500.

De Niro turned 80 Thursday. He will soon be seen in the film Killers of the Flower Moon. He has also starred in the classics Taxi Driver, Mean Streets, The Godfather Part II, Goodfellas and Meet the Parents. He also is the co-founder of the annual Tribeca Film Festival.

People.com reported that a star-studded birthday dinner was held for De Niro in New York Thursday.