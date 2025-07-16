Nintendo head Shigeru Miyamoto announced Wednesday that Bo Bragason and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth have been cast in the upcoming live-action adaptation of The Legend of Zelda.

Bragason will play Princess Zelda, while Ainsworth will portray brave hero Link in the film from Sony Pictures and Nintendo.

"This is Miyamoto. I am pleased to announced that for the live-action film of The Legend of Zelda, Zelda will be played by Bo Bragason-san and Link by Benjamin Evan Ainsworth-san. I am very much looking forward to seeing both of them on the big screen," Miyamoto said on X.

Bragason is best known for starring in Three Girls, The Jetty and Renegade Nell, while Ainsworth has appeared in The Haunting of Bly Manor and Flora & Ulysses.

Wes Ball (Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes) is serving as director, with Miyamoto and Avi Arad producing.

The Legend of Zelda is set to hit theaters on May 27, 2027. The project was originally slated for March 26, 2027.

Miyamoto, also a famed video game creator, is behind the original Legend of the Zelda video game from 1986. The series mainly focuses on Link and Princess Zelda as they save the kingdom of Hyrule from the evil Ganondorf.

The Legend of Zelda film follows Nintendo's release of the animated Super Mario Bros. Movie, which grossed $1.3 billion worldwide.