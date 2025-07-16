Netflix is teasing the fifth and final season of Stranger Things.

The preview released Wednesday shows the cast facing off against vicious monsters known as Demogorgons.

"Picking up in the fall of 1987, Stranger Things 5 finds the town scarred by the opening of the rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: to find and kill Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower)," an official synopsis reads.

Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) is hiding amid a military quarantine and Vecna is MIA.

Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Brett Gelman, Cara Buono, Amybeth McNulty, Nell Fisher, Jack Connelly, Alex Breaux and Linda Hamilton star.

The first suite of episodes arrives Nov. 26, while Volume 2 arrives on the streamer on Christmas Day. The series finale premieres Dec. 31 on New Year's Eve.