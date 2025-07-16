Demogorgons terrify in 'Stranger Things' Season 5 teaser
UPI News Service, 07/16/2025
Netflix is teasing the fifth and final season of Stranger Things.
The preview released Wednesday shows the cast facing off against vicious monsters known as Demogorgons.
"Picking up in the fall of 1987, Stranger Things 5 finds the town scarred by the opening of the rifts, and our heroes are united by a single goal: to find and kill Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower)," an official synopsis reads.
