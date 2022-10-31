South Korean singer and actor Lee Jihan has died.

ADVERTISEMENT

The K-pop singer and actor was one of 154 people killed in a crowd crush during Halloween celebrations Saturday in the Itaewon district of Seoul, South Korea. He was 24.

935 Entertainment and 9 Ato Entertainment, which represented Lee, confirmed the actor's death in an Instagram post Sunday, expressing condolences to his friends and family.

Lee was a contestant in Season 2 of the Korean reality competition series Produce 101.

As an actor, he appeared in the web series Today Was Another Nam Hyun Day.

Following Saturday's tragedy, the Korean government announced a period of national mourning that will last until Nov. 5.

Many K-pop artists, including BTS, Tomorrow X Together, Stray Kids and Oh My Girl, have canceled or postponed events and music releases.