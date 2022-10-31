Emilia Clarke will play Constance Lloyd, an author and the wife of playwright Oscar Wilde, in a new film.

The 36-year-old actress will portray Lloyd in An Ideal Wife, directed by Sophie Hyde.

An Ideal Wife follows Lloyd (Clarke), a 19th-century Irish author and feminist activist. Lloyd married Wilde in 1884 and had two sons with The Picture of Dorian Gray author, who was imprisoned for homosexuality for two years.

Lloyd distanced herself from Wilde following his scandal and died at age 40 in 1898.

Embankment Films will handle An Ideal Wife, which will be shopped this week at the American Film Market.

The movie will mark Clarke's first film since the 2019 holiday romantic comedy Last Christmas. The actress will also star in the new movie McCarthy.

Clarke is best known for playing Daenerys Targaryen on the HBO series Game of Thrones.