Comedian Leanne Morgan plays the titular character in the upcoming Netflix sitcom Leanne, which arrives on the streamer July 31.

ADVERTISEMENT

The show's Leanne is picking up the pieces of her life after her husband Bill ( Ryan Stiles ) falls in love with someone else.

"Starting over when you're a grandmother and in menopause isn't exactly what she had in mind, but with the help of her family, she will face this new chapter with grace, dignity and Jell-O salad," an official synopsis reads.

The trailer released Tuesday shows Leanne navigating the ups and downs alongside sister Carol (Kristen Johnston).

The series is inspired by Morgan's stand-up comedy and will span 16 episodes. Morgan co-created the show with Mom's Susan McMartin and The Big Bang Theory's Chuck Lorre.