Dan Stevens to voice Solitus in new 'Lego Star Wars' special
UPI News Service, 07/01/2025
Downton Abbey and Beauty and the Beast actor Dan Stevens is joining the cast of a new four-part Lego Star Wars special.
Stevens will lend his voice to the villain Solitus in Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past, a sequel series to Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy (2024). The new special is due on Disney+ Sept. 19.
"With the new villain, Solitus, entering the scene, things are about to get a lot more complicated for this Force Builder in training," an official synopsis says of Sig Greebling's (Matarazzo) character arc.
"There really isn't a tug of war between the good and the light with Solitus. It really is just a pure evil force whose main desire is control and order..." Matarazzo said.
