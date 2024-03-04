Fox announced Monday that LeAnn Rimes will appear on March 13th's episode of The Masked Singer. Rimes will sing "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" on a Wizard of Oz themed night.

Rimes competed on The Masked Singer in 2020. She was revealed to be the Sun and won Season 4.

The 27 second clip features only Rimes' closing the song with the lyrics "birds fly over the rainbow. Why, oh why, can't I?" Judy Garland sang "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" in the 1939 film The Wizard of Oz.

Four new celebrities will perform other songs from the film. Other theme nights this season include "Transformers," "Billy Joel," "Girl Groups," "Queen," "TV Themes," "Shower Anthems" and "Soundtrack of My Life."

Season 11 of The Masked Singer premieres Wednesday at 8 p.m. EST on Fox. The show will continue to air at 8 p.m. EDT Wednesdays this season.