Fox renewed Crime Scene Kitchen for a third season on Monday. Season 3 will air sometime during the 2024-2025 season.
Joel McHale will return to host with judges chef Curtis Stone and cake artist Yolanda Gampp. In Crime Scene Kitchen, contestants must figure out a dessert using only crumbs, remnants and hints as clues.
Previous seasons of Crime Scene Kitchen ran during the summers of 2021 and 2023. McHale likened it to a culinary twist on Forensic Files in press for the show's first season.
McHale also stars in the scripted comedy Animal Control for Fox.
