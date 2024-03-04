Fox renewed Crime Scene Kitchen for a third season on Monday. Season 3 will air sometime during the 2024-2025 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joel McHale will return to host with judges chef Curtis Stone and cake artist Yolanda Gampp. In Crime Scene Kitchen, contestants must figure out a dessert using only crumbs, remnants and hints as clues.

Previous seasons of Crime Scene Kitchen ran during the summers of 2021 and 2023. McHale likened it to a culinary twist on Forensic Files in press for the show's first season.

McHale also stars in the scripted comedy Animal Control for Fox.