Online video game League of Legends released a cinematic trailer for "Spirit Blossom Beyond," its theme for Season 2 of 2025, which begins on April 30.

The animated video features the song "Here, Tomorrow," written by Kevin Pinkin and performed by Japanese singer Lilas.

The trailer offers looks at League of Legends characters including Ashe, Xin Zhao, Lux and Irelia.

"Spirit Blossom Beyond" begins in the multiplayer online battle arena game on April 30, and Xin Zhao's story will be expanded upon in a motion comic scheduled for release May 14. A second motion comic is planned but does not yet have a release date.