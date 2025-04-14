Lionsgate is previewing its upcoming film Day Drinker with a photograph of Johnny Depp, who stars in the movie.

In the first-look image released Monday, Depp is seen with long gray hair tied back, and a full, gray beard. He wears a suit and a gold ring on his pinky finger, with an apparent cocktail in his hand.

The movie introduces a bartender (Madelyn Cline) who is working on a private yacht when she meets Depp's character.

"They soon find themselves entangled with a criminal figure (Penelope Cruz) and connected in ways no one saw coming," the film's logline reads.

Cruz and Depp have previously starred together in such films as Blow (2001), Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011) and Murder on the Orient Express (2017).

Marc Webb, who directed 500 Days of Summer and, more recently, the live-action retelling of Snow White, is directing Day Drinker, which is being filmed in Spain.

A release date has not yet been shared.