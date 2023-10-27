South Korean girl group Le Sserafim has released its collaboration with popular video game Overwatch 2.

The K-pop stars released a single and music video for "Perfect Night," a song for Overwatch 2 and the game's first-ever musical artist collaboration.

The "Perfect Night" video features the members of Le Sserafim and animated footage of the Overwatch 2 characters Brigitte, D.Va, Tracer, Sombra and Kiriko, who are seen wearing the legendary skins they will receive in-game.

Blizzard Entertainment, which develops and publishes Overwatch 2, will also release a Le Sserafim-inspired game mode that will go live in-game Nov. 1.

Le Sserafim will perform "Perfect Night" at BlizzCon convention Nov. 4 in Anaheim, Calif.

Le Sserafim consists of Sakura, Chaewon, Yunjin, Kazuha and Eunchae. The group is known for the singles "Fearless," "Antifragile," "Unforgiven" featuring Nile Rodgers and "Eve, Psyche & the Bluebeard's Wife."

Other video games have collaborated with big-name artists, including League of Legends. The game's new in-game band Heartsteel released its debut single, "Paranoia," earlier this week.