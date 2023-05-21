Former music executive Lance "Un" Rivera said in an interview with Vlad TV that hip-hop mogul Jay-Z didn't stab him in 1999, even though Jay-Z ended up serving three years probation for the knife attack.

ADVERTISEMENT

"No, Jay-Z was not the guy that actually stabbed me that night," Rivera told the podcast released on Saturday.

"I ended up getting surrounded by a bunch of people," he added. "There were probably 10 knives that I knew of ... and I ended up getting stabbed at the Kit Kat Club."

Rivera was assaulted at a party celebrating the release of Q-Tip's album Amplified after Jay-Z and other members of his Roc-A-Fella Records label approached Rivera and accused him of leaking Jay-Z's Vol. 3... Life and Times of S. Carter album.

Jay-Z was named a person of interest in the case after witnesses said they saw him stab Rivera in the back. The rapper turned himself over police for questioning, maintaining his innocence.

However, after a two-year legal battle, he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three years probation, meaning the popular touring musician could not leave New York state.