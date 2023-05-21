Vin Diesel's Fast X is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $67.5 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming in at No. 2 is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 with $32 million, followed by The Super Mario Bros. Movie at No. 3 with $9.8 million, Book Club: The Next Chapter at No. 4 with $3 million and Evil Dead Rise at No. 5 with $2.4 million.

Rounding out the top tier are John Wick: Chapter 4 at No. 6 with $1.332 million, Are You There God? It's Me Margaret at No. 7 with $1.326, Hypnotic at No. 8 with $825,000, Love Again at No. 9 with $400,000 and Dungeons & Dragons at No. 10 with $385,000.