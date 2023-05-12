Lainey Wilson, Hardy, Cole Swindell are big winners at ACM Awards
UPI News Service, 05/12/2023
Lainey Wilson, whose second studio album Bell Bottom Country, propelled her career forward, is now a winner of four Academy of Country Music Awards, including Album of the Year.
The Louisiana-born singer/songwriter was also named Female Artist of the Year and was presented her award by co-host Dolly Parton.
"I'm up here because of y'all. Because of people like Dolly Parton, paving the way," Wilson said Thursday night. "For the little girls watching this, this [her award] stands for hard work. If you're going to be a dreamer, you better be a do-er."
The show streamed live on Prime Video from the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas. It featured banter from Parton and co-host Garth Brooks, including jokes about hall passes and threesomes from Parton and there was a live goat brought onstage.
