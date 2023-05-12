Kimberly Perry, Nicole Combs and other expectant moms walked the red carpet Thursday.

Perry, a singer and former member of The Band Perry, and Nicole Combs and her husband, singer Luke Combs , attended the Academy of Country Music Awards at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

Perry, 39, is expecting her first child, a baby boy, with her husband, Johnny Costello. The mom-to-be showed her baby bump in a black minidress with cutout details and a cape.

Perry announced her pregnancy in a statement to People in April.

"Johnny and I are overflowing with joy to announce this beautiful bundle of love," she said at the time. "This is a brand new season for us -- new love, new life, new baby, nothing better!"

Combs and Nicole Combs were all smiles as they posed for photos. Nicole Combs wore a silver minidress with fringe detail, while Combs sported a blue suit jacket with a black shirt and pants.

Combs and Nicole Combs announced in March that they are expecting their second child together, a son.

"Joining the 2 under 2 club! Baby boy #2 coming this September!!" Combs wrote on Instagram at the time.

In addition, country music singers Renee Blair and Caitlyn Smith both announced at the ACM Awards that they are expecting children.

Blair told People that she is expecting her first child, a baby boy, with her husband, Jordan Schmidt, while Smith confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that she is expecting her third child with her husband, Rollie Gaalswyk.