Lifetime announced a film starring Loni Anderson, Morgan Fairchild, Linda Gray, Donna Mills and Nicollette Sheridan on Tuesday. Ladies of the '80s: A Divas Christmas will join this year's It's a Wonderful Lifetime Christmas lineup.

Ladies of the '80s stars the TV legends as soap opera stars having a reunion. In the holiday romantic comedy spirit, the quintet scheme to fix up their director and producer.

Travis Burns and Taylor Ann Thompson play the producer and director respectively, who also happen to have known each other in college. Romance blooms while they solve problems on the set.

Ladies of the '80s filmed earlier in 2023. The stars have real life soap opera credentials. Fairchild starred on the nighttime soap Falcon Crest. Likewise, Gray starred on Dallas.

Mills starred on Knots Landing, Love Is a Many Splendored Thing and General Hospital. Sheridan was also on Knots and later on Desperate Housewives.

Anderson's big show was the comedy WKRP in Cincinnati.