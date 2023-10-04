Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.They include:-- Rutherford B. Hayes, 19th president of the United States, in 1822-- Frederic Remington, painter of the American West, in 1861-- Writer Alfred Runyan in 1880-- Pioneer movie comedian Buster Keaton in 1895-- Actor Charlton Heston in 1923-- Football Hall of Fame member Sam Huff in 1934-- Author Jackie Collins in 1937-- Author Anne Rice in 1941-- Author author Roy Blount Jr., both in 1941 (age 82)-- Civil rights activist Jamil Abdullah al-Amin, formerly known as H. Rap Brown, in 1943 (age 80)-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Tony La Russa in 1944 (age 79)-- Actor Clifton Davis in 1945 (age 78)-- Actor Susan Sarandon in 1946 (age 77)-- Actor Armand Assante in 1949 (age 74)-- Actor Christoph Waltz in 1956 (age 67)-- Actor Bill Fagerbakke in 1957 (age 66)-- Recording executive\/businessman Russell Simmons in 1957 (age 66)-- Singer Jon Secada in 1961 (age 62)-- Actor Liev Schreiber in 1967 (age 56)-- Actor Alicia Silverstone in 1976 (age 47)-- Actor Rachael Leigh Cook in 1979 (age 44)-- Actor Caitriona Balfe in 1979 (age 44)-- Actor Melissa Benoist in 1988 (age 35)-- Actor Dakota Johnson in 1989 (age 34)-- Actor Ella Balinska in 1996 (age 27)