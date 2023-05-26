"This special is a testament to the strength and impact of our community," Curry and Unanimous Media's Erick Peyton said in a statement. "We're grateful to all the voices who joined us in sharing their fondest memories and inspirations from years of Black excellence in pop culture history."
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Black Pop: Celebrating the Power of Black Culture premieres on June 19 at 8 p.m. EDT with back-to-back episodes on "Music" and "Television." The second two episodes, "Sports" and "Film" air on June 20, at 8 p.m. EDT on E!
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.