South Korean girl group Blackswan has released a new video for its song "Karma."The K-pop stars shared a dance performance video for the track Friday.The video shows the members of Blackswan perform the "Karma" choreography on a stage featuring different colored lights."Karma" is the lead single from Blackswan's latest single album, That Karma.Blackswan released the official "Karma" music video last week.That Karma also features the song "Cat & Mouse."Blackswan consists of Leia, Fatou, Gabi, Sriya and NVee. The group debuted under the name Rania in 2011 and reintroduced itself as Blackswan with the album Goodbye Rania in 2020.