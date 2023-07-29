Kylie Jenner says she regrets getting breast implants when she was a teen.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I got my breasts done before Stormi... not thinking I would have a child when I was 20," Jenner, 25, said on the Season 3 finale of Hulu's "The Kardashians."

"They were still healing. I had beautiful breasts. Natural tits. Just gorgeous. Perfect size, perfect everything. And I just wish, obviously, I never got them done to begin with," added Jenner, the mother of two young children.

"I would recommend anyone who is thinking about it to wait until after children."

The statement came after years of denials about whether her breasts were natural or enhanced.

The cosmetics mogul also said she would be heartbroken if her daughter Stormi underwent the procedure as a teen.

"She's the most beautiful thing ever. I want to be the best mom and best example for her. I wish I could be her and do it all differently. I wouldn't touch anything," Jenner said.

In another recent episode of "The Kardashians," Jenner said she didn't have any surgery on her face only fillers.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!