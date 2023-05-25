Dark Sky Films released the trailer and poster for Mother May I? on Thursday. The film opens July 21 in theaters and video-on-demand.

ADVERTISEMENT

Emmett (Kyle Gallner) and Anya ( Holland Roden ) inherit Emmett's mother's house and spread her ashes in a lake on the property. While settling the estate and doing drugs, Anya begins exhibiting strange behavior.

Emmett recognizes Anya's erratic behavior as consistent with his late mother's. Anya starts smoking and making the same breakfast Emmett's mother used to.

Both Gallner and Roden have previous horror credentials. Gallner starred in 2022's Smile and Scream. Previously he appeared in Red State, Jennifer's Body, The Haunting in Connecticut and the Nightmare on Elm Street remake.

Roden starred on MTV's Teen Wolf and the recent Teen Wolf: The Movie. She also starred on TV's Channel Zero and the horror sequel Escape Room: Tournament of Champions.