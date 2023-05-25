HBO announced Thursday that the Barry series finale will air at 10:30 p.m. EDT Sunday. This half-hour delay is to accommodate the longer Succession series finale, airing at 9 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Succession finale will run 88 minutes. Recent episodes saw the Roy family news network ATN call the presidential election for Republican candidate Jeryd Mencken ( Justin Kirk ) in a controversial move that disregarded the votes in a counting center fire.

The finale also follows the funeral for Logan Roy (Brian Cox) who died earlier in the season. The fate of Logan's proposed merger with GoJo hangs in the balance as Kendall (Jeremy Strong) and Roman (Kieran Culkin) aim to kill the deal, while their sister Shiv (Sarah Snook) has allied herself with GoJo CEO Lukas Mattson (Alexander Skarsgard).

David Rasche, who plays Waystar CFO Karl Muller, recently told UPI the jockeying for succession continues right up until the very end of the finale.

Both Succession and Barry announced that these would be the final seasons before they premiered. Barry Season 4 began with hitman Barry Berkman (Bill Hader) in prison, but jumped ahead eight years after he escaped.

Now, Barry is trying to prevent Hollywood from making a movie about his assassinations and keep his son with Sally (Sarah Goldberg) safe.

Somebody Somewhere airs at 11:05 following Barry. All three shows stream on Max concurrently with linear air times.