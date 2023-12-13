Universal Pictures is teasing the new film Kung Fu Panda 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

The studio shared a trailer for the animated comedy Wednesday featuring Jack Black

Kung Fu Panda 4 is a sequel to Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016) and the fourth film in the Kung Fu Panda franchise.

The film series follows Po Ping (Black), a panda who is chosen as the Dragon Warrior and becomes the world's most unlikely kung fu master.

In Kung Fu Panda 4, Po is tapped to become the Spiritual Leader of the Valley of Peace and is tasked with finding and training a new Dragon Warrior. His plans are interrupted by the Chameleon (Viola Davis), a wicked, powerful sorceress with the ability to shapeshift.

"So, Po's going to need some help. He finds it (kinda?) in the from of crafty, quick-witted thief Zhen ( Awkwafina ), a corsac fox who really gets under Po's fur but whose skills will prove invaluable. In their quest to protect the Valley of Peace from Chameleon's reptilian claws, this comedic odd-couple duo will have to work together. In the process, Po will discover that heroes can be found in the most unexpected places," an official synopsis reads.

The voice cast also includes Dustin Hoffman, James Hong, Bryan Cranston, Ian McShane and Ke Huy Quan.

Kung Fu Panda 4 is directed by Mike Mitchell and opens in theaters March 8.