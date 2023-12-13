A24 is giving a glimpse of the new film Civil War.

The studio shared a trailer for the movie Wednesday featuring Kirsten Dunst

Civil War is written and directed by Alex Garland, an author and filmmaker known for the novel The Beach and the films 28 Days Later, Ex Machina and Annihilation.

Civil War imagines a near-future United States where 19 states have seceded, leading to a second civil war.

Dunst plays a journalist documenting the crisis, while Nick Offerman portrays the three-term U.S. president, who has ordered air strikes against American citizens.

Wagner Moura, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Cailee Spaeny and Jesse Plemons also star.

Civil War is produced by A24, Gregory Goodman, Andrew Macdonald and Allon Reich.

The film opens in theaters April 26.