Showtime announced Monday that it has added Krysten Ritter to the cast of Dexter: Resurrection. Ritter will guest star in the sequel series, now in production in New York.

Ritter plays Mia, but Showtime offered no further description of her. Ritter has starred in Jessica Jones, Don't Trust the B-- in Apartment 23 and Orphan Black: Echoes. She directed an episode of Jessica Jones and four of The Girl in the Woods.

Michael C. Hall returns as Dexter. The prequel Dexter: Original Sin revealed that Dexter survived a shooting at the end of the revival Dexter: New Blood.

James Remar, David Zayas and Jack Alcott are also set to reprise their roles from the Dexter franchise. Uma Thurman and Peter Dinklage are new series regulars.

Nitare Guma Mbaho Mwine, Kadia Saraf, Dominic Fumusa and Emilia Suarez are also in the cast.

Dexter: Resurrections is expected to air on Paramount+ with Showtime this year.