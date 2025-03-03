Chris Pratt sells gun to a robot in 'The Electric State' final trailer
UPI News Service, 03/03/2025
Netflix is previewing The Electric State ahead of its debut on the streamer March 14.
ADVERTISEMENT
The new preview, which was released Monday, shows Chris Pratt as the smuggler Keats, trading a gun for $15,000.
When the robot who is buying from him doesn't pay up, Keats' robot kills him.
Millie Bobby Brown's character, Michelle, sees the interaction, and is eventually caught spying by Keats.
Michelle is looking for her missing brother, and is accompanied by a cartoonish "Cosmo" robot.
"This bot knows where to find my brother," Michelle says in the preview. "I want him back.
As the preview continues, Michelle imagines dismantling "their whole sick system" by partnering with robots.
"As they venture into the Exclusion Zone, a walled-off corner in the desert where robots now exist on their own, Keats and Michelle find a strange, colorful group of new animatronic allies -- and begin to learn that the forces behind Christopher's disappearance are more sinister than they ever expected," an official synopsis reads.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Copyright 2025 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.