Apple TV+ is teasing KPopped, a star-studded K-pop "song battle" competition series arriving on the platform Aug. 29 and hosted by Soojeong Son.

The trailer released Friday features "Gangnam Style" singer PSY and "Savage" rapper Megan Thee Stallion leading the show.

"Each episode finds Western chart-toppers teaming up with celebrated K-pop groups to reimagine one of their biggest songs, culminating in bold collaborate stage performances," an official synopsis reads.

The collaborations yield new versions of fan-favorite songs, which are performed in Seoul.

"After the song battle winner is determine, the K-pop idols close out the episode with an exciting performance," the description continues.

Megan Thee Stallion and Patti LaBelle will team with Billie, while Mel B and Emma Bunton of the Spice Girls work with ITZY.

Kesha and Eve collaborate with JO1, while J Balvin and Kylie Minogue team with ATEEZ.

Other pairings include Jess Glynne and Ava Max with Kiss of Life, Boyz II Men with BLACKSWAN, and TLC and Boy George with StayC. Vanilla Ice and Taylor Dayne work with Kep1er.