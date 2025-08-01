'KPopped' trailer: Psy, Megan Thee Stallion lead 'song battle' series
UPI News Service, 08/01/2025
Apple TV+ is teasing KPopped, a star-studded K-pop "song battle" competition series arriving on the platform Aug. 29 and hosted by Soojeong Son.
The trailer released Friday features "Gangnam Style" singer PSY and "Savage" rapper Megan Thee Stallion leading the show.
"Each episode finds Western chart-toppers teaming up with celebrated K-pop groups to reimagine one of their biggest songs, culminating in bold collaborate stage performances," an official synopsis reads.
The collaborations yield new versions of fan-favorite songs, which are performed in Seoul.
"After the song battle winner is determine, the K-pop idols close out the episode with an exciting performance," the description continues.
Megan Thee Stallion and Patti LaBelle will team with Billie, while Mel B and Emma Bunton of the Spice Girls work with ITZY.
