Demi Lovato released her new song "Fast," alongside an accompanying music video Thursday.

The music video begins as the singer, 32, walks confidently down a dark street.

"I'm not so sure, I've ever felt like this before," she sings.

She continues walking and singing, seemingly unfazed by weight-lifiting men, an exploding car and a nun smoking a cigarette.

Her husband Jordan Lutes offered his support of her work on Instagram, commenting on her post announcing the latest drop.

"Beyond proud of you baby," he wrote. "This song and video are insane."

The song will appear on her upcoming album.

"She is such a master in the studio. This album is about letting inhibitions go, and we had so much fun making this music! It really comes across throughout," Zhone, who executive produces the project, told Rolling Stone.