Maggie Kang, the director of Netflix's global phenomenon KPop Demon Hunters, said Saturday that she is "excited" about revisiting the film's enchanted universe and hinted that she already had future themes in mind.

"There's no official word [about a sequel], so I can't really speak to it, but we're all excited for the possibility of more stories," she said. "We are as creators, and the fans are as well."

Kang was speaking at Creative Asia, an event held by Netflix in partnership with the Busan International Film Festival. The Korean-Canadian director revealed some of the inspirations and processes behind making KPop Demon Hunters for an audience of industry professionals, fans, aspiring filmmakers and journalists.

When asked if there were any other facets of Korean culture that she wanted to explore in future projects, the director was quick to say she didn't want to share any spoilers.

"There are many, many Korean elements that are on my mind," she said. "We have so many different stories and aspects of our culture that I want to show."

KPop Demon Hunters has become Netflix's most popular film of all time, garnering over 310 million views at the latest count. It has also achieved the rare feat of crossing over from the small screen to the cinema, with over 1,300 sold-out sing-along screenings in a limited theatrical release last month -- as well as a wildly popular showing at the Busan festival on Saturday.

Kang, who was born in Seoul and moved to Toronto as a child, said that she yearned to see Korean culture represented on screen during her years as a story artist on animated films such as The Lego Ninjago Movie and Kung Fu Panda 3.

"I really wanted to work on a Korean project, but I really never came across one in the 12 or 13 years of working in the animation industry in Hollywood," she said.

When she had the opportunity to pitch her own film, Kang noted that she initially focused on Korean folk mythology and its rich lore around demons.

"The idea of demons naturally led to demon hunters, a group of really incredible women who fight demons," the filmmaker said. "But the idea needed something else, so I started to think about other Korean things, and K-pop was added in."

That decision "changed everything," she said.

"The movie instantly became larger in scale, it became a musical, and just more of a spectacle," Kang said.

While the film's universal themes and K-pop soundtrack gave it broad appeal, Kang stressed the specific importance of representing Korean culture.

"You draw the audience in with the story, and then you have this great opportunity to teach them something," she said. "And in the case of our movie, that was all about Korean culture."

Kang said she and her team, including co-director Chris Applehans, aimed for as much authenticity as possible. In 2022, a crew traveled to South Korea to scout locations from the urban settings of Seoul to forests, monuments and folk villages.

"You have to know Korea in order to show it just the way it is," Kang said.

They also worked with leading K-pop songwriters, performers and choreographers for the music performed in the film by girl group Huntrix and their antagonists, Saja Boys. The soundtrack's hit single "Golden" has stayed at number one on the Billboard chart for several weeks.

During the session, Kang shared production photos and videos, and even revealed a surprising inspiration for Derpy, the film's popular supernatural tiger: her own grumpy-faced cat, Fluffy.

The director also identified her favorite demon hunter -- Mira, whom she called "so cool." But she emphasized how meaningful it was simply to create a group of women that felt authentically Korean.

"We worked hard to make them appealing and aspirational and unique -- but, most importantly, Korean," Kang said.

Creative Asia also featured a session by Taiwanese director Leste Chen, whose Netflix series The Resurrected is premiering at BIFF, and a panel discussion with filmmakers Guillermo del Toro and Yeon Sang-ho of Train to Busan fame.