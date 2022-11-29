Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp have returned to their roles as Kitty and Red Forman in the new trailer for That 90s Show on Netflix.

The trailer, released on Tuesday, sees the Forman's granddaughter and friends showing up to the Forman house and hanging out in That 70s Show's iconic basement.

That 90s Show is the second spinoff in the series, following the short-lived That 80s Show which aired for one season in 2002.

That 70s Show creators Bonnie and Terry Turner have returned, along with Gregg Mettler, who was a producer on the original series.

Original cast members Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, and Wilmer Valderrama will be making guest appearances. Cheech and Chong fans will be happy to hear Tommy Chong will be reprising his That 70s Show character Leo.

One notable absence will be Danny Masterson , who portrayed Steve Hyde in the original series. Masterson was arrested for sexual assault in 2020 and is scheduled to go on trial in August of this year.

Netflix terminated their relationship with Masterson, who was starring in The Ranch, in 2017 when sexual misconduct allegations began to emerge.

The series will premiere on Jan. 19.