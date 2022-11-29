Jojo Siwa and Jack McBrayer are set to host the first Emmy Awards ceremonies for children's and family programming next month.

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced Tuesday that Siwa will emcee the Children's & Family Creative Arts Emmy gala on Dec. 10. She and her pop group will also perform at the event.

McBrayer is to preside over the Children's & Family prize presentation on Dec. 11.

Both ceremonies will take place at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles.

"I am thrilled to be hosting the first Emmys ceremony specifically created to recognize the important and influential Children's & Family genre," McBrayer said in a statement.

"It is truly an honor to be celebrating all of the individuals whose wonderful contributions remind us that great television can entertain, educate and bring together people of all ages."