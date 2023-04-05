Game of Thrones alum Kit Harington is set to star in Season 3 of the BBC's high-finance drama, Industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Harington will play Henry Muck, "the CEO and Founder of Lumi, an exciting green tech energy company about to go public," the British network said in a press release Tuesday.

Production on the eight new, hour-long episodes is set to begin this month in the United Kingdom.

The show was created, written and executive produced by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay. It is a co-production with HBO in the United States.

The ensemble includes Marisa Abela, Myha'la Herrold, Harry Lawtey, Ken Leung, David Jonsson and Conor MacNeill.